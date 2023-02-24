DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), which regulates the healthcare sector in the emirate, has announced the winners of its Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant. The grant, launched in September 2022, received over 70 complete submissions, and the top eight were awarded a monetary prize at the awards ceremony during DoH’s Innovation Week at the Department’s headquarters.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi handed the awards to the winners, in the presence of Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning at DoH and Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH.

The winners included six research submissions from Burjeel Medical City, Tawam Hospital, SEHA, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Abu Dhabi (SSMC), and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. In addition, two innovations/proof of concept (PoCs) from SSMC and SEHA were also awarded. As part of the award, the winners will have the opportunity to conduct clinical trials and commercialise their ideas with the support of DoH’s Research and Innovation Centre and other leading partners from across the emirate’s healthcare sector.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, said that the Grant reflects Abu Dhabi’s dedication and capabilities in the field of healthcare, and reinforces its position as a leading destination for life sciences and innovation.

She added that DoH remains committed to enabling and supporting research across all dimensions of healthcare, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), medical devices, and digital platforms.

The winning proposals covered a range of topics, including genetic and hematologic determinants of outcomes in β-thalassemia, multimodal screening for mild cognitive impairment and dementia, and a randomised trial of integrating whole genome sequencing into the management of hypercholesterolemia in Emiratis.

The Grant is part of DoH’s continuous efforts to leverage science and technology in order to establish a knowledge-based economy and support the emirate’s endeavours in positioning itself as a leading life science hub in the region. Its aim is to encourage a culture of research and innovation among healthcare professionals, promote clinical research, increase the amount of intellectual property (IP) generated in Abu Dhabi, and leverage advanced platforms for clinical research in the emirate.

DoH’s Innovation Week 2023 saw the participation of many entities from the wider healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, including a demo day held in the Department’s virtual office in the Abu Dhabi Life Sciences Hub in the Metaverse, bringing together start-ups and investors in the same virtual space.