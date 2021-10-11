DoH, AstraZeneca Collaborate To Further Enhance R&D In Health Sciences

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed a Declaration of Collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, to further enhance research and development in health sciences.

The step aims to boost innovation in the sector as part of DoH’s strategy to increase patients’ access to quality healthcare services.

The Declaration was signed by Dr. Pelin Incesu, Area Vice President, middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, in the presence of Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, and Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE.

The DoH and AstraZeneca’s collaboration will focus on a set of pillars, including the development and drive of clinical research activities, and the establishment of a digital health ecosystem in the Emirate, which aims to lead, drive, and support the creation of innovative solutions that address local and regional healthcare needs.

Dr. Al Kaabi said, "We are pleased to be joining hands with AstraZeneca and are confident in the agreement’s potential to further enhance the quality of healthcare services provided in the emirate. Driven by the wise direction and vision of our leadership, we are dedicated to enhancing healthcare outcomes, while leveraging the Emirate’s advanced infrastructure in technology and scientific research."

Al Kaabi added, "We will continue to encourage foreign investments and collaboration and create an attractive environment for our global partners, which will reflect on the wellbeing of our community members.

"

Sameh El Fangary, Country President GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said, "This strategic partnership will help drive further growth in Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector. There is no doubt that innovation in healthcare is transforming how we develop and deliver life-changing medicines. Local clinical trials and digital health will, together with the Abu Dhabi authorities, help bring a more patient-centric healthcare ecosystem to the country."

The collaboration focuses on garnering interest amongst partners to conduct clinical research in Abu Dhabi. The latter entails an in-depth view in certain diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney diseases (CKD). Moreover, it will encompass some extensive observational studies and seeking real world evidence on patients taking AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination for COVID-19.

DoH and AstraZeneca will be also working on a comprehensive healthcare digital application while driving educational and informative details to be accessible to all of Abu Dhabi’s patients. Additionally, the partnership will be enrolling digital disease management facilities and extending the reach of the ecosystem to include a wider spectrum of participation from other partners.

The agreement will further enable discussions between partners on local and international platforms. It will also ensure an extended participation from AstraZeneca, the Hope Consortium and various senior executives from all around the globe.