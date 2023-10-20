DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within emergency departments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings during GITEX Global Week 2023, in line with Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation efforts.

The agreement seeks to leverage the latest breakthrough technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to enhance patient and healthcare outcomes specific to Emergency Departments (EDs).

The MoU was signed by Dr. Saleh Saif Al Ali, Executive Director of the Centre of Emergency Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Dr. Zuhair AlSharafi, Corporate Director Emergency Services Line at Burjeel Holdings, In the presence of Dr. Aysha Ali Al Mahri, Deputy CEO at Burjeel Medical City.

Through this MoU, DoH and Burjeel Holdings will harness the potential of AI to revolutionise emergency department patient care through the deployment of advanced solutions that optimise resource allocation and improve operational efficiency.

The partnership will magnify efforts with the aim of enhancing the patient experience and safety while maintaining compliance with international legal and ethical standards. This comes in line with the Department’s efforts to further invest in the healthcare sector’s digital infrastructure and ensure the population’s health and well-being through the delivery of comprehensive and timely healthcare services.

Dr. Saleh Saif Al Ali, Executive Director of the Centre of Emergency Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) at DoH, said, “Our partnership with Burjeel Holdings, reflects DoH's commitment to setting the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

As the healthcare sector’s regulator, this enables us to ensure its agility and the preparedness of the national healthcare system to respond to rising emergencies. This comes in line with our continuous efforts and dedication to cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare.”

Leveraging both parties’ extensive expertise, DoH and Burjeel Holdings will exchange knowledge and expertise to facilitate the secure sharing of relevant healthcare data, subject to all applicable privacy and regulatory requirements, to enable the development and implementation of AI-based solutions within EDs. Furthermore, the partnership will witness the establishment of a framework to detect technological problems in advance and prevent errors through outlining decisions based on data and evidence.

Reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a destination for innovation in healthcare, the joint agreement with Burjeel Holdings represents a significant step forward where both parties will establish a data-driven culture within EDs by integrating AI solutions for data analytics, allowing healthcare providers to make more informed decisions, enhance clinical pathways, and continuously improve patient care protocols.

Dr. Zuhair AlSharafi, Corporate Director Emergency Services Line at Burjeel Holdings, said, “Under this agreement we will be able to use artificial intelligence solutions and harness them in serving emergency patients and their safety and enhance their experience and make it more positive, such as reducing waiting times in emergency departments, helping specialists detect critical cases early, and determining the medical and pharmaceutical procedures due strictly follow and develop protocols for the care of emergency patients according to their condition.”