DoH calls on international community to stand united against spread of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The UAE has left a remarkable fingerprint on the international efforts to confront the pandemic, affirmed Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, calling on the international community to stand united against the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and to pause, reflect and appreciate what the world has achieved since the beginning of the outbreak.

''This has translated into various forms starting with Abu Dhabi’s participation in the clinical trials of promising COVID-19 vaccines and the collaborations between its local experts and top leading medical and scientific entities and staff, to facilitate knowledge and expertise sharing and enrich scientific research on COVID-19,'' Al Hamed said in a statement on the International Infection Prevention Week, IIPW, (Oct.18 - 24). International Infection Prevention Week, IIPW, established in 1986, aims to shine a light on infection prevention each and every year.

He added, ''Infection prevention and control have always been an important part of public health and safety but as the global fight against COVID-19 continues, the global community is reminded just how important it is, now more than ever, to improve our preparedness in the face of communicable diseases and defeat them.'' During the International Infection Prevention Week this year, he said, ''We must stand united against the spread of the pandemic, and to pause, reflect and appreciate what the world has achieved since the beginning of the outbreak. We have seen numerous efforts to combat COVID-19, including a wide variety of preventive and precautionary measures to protect populations and build successful partnerships that have further reinforced our response to overcome this pandemic successfully.

''Together we will win; with our commitment to curbing the spread of COVID-19 through following all precautionary measures, maintaining physical distancing, and espousing preventive habits to minimise the spread of the infection,'' he asserted.

On a global scale, he noted the UAE has left a remarkable fingerprint on the international efforts to confront the pandemic. This has translated into various forms starting with Abu Dhabi’s participation in the clinical trials of promising COVID-19 vaccines and the collaborations between its local experts and top leading medical and scientific entities and staff, to facilitate knowledge and expertise sharing and enrich scientific research on COVID-19.

''Since the beginning of the pandemic, Abu Dhabi was keen to further enhance its unique capabilities; activating its massive medical capacity in conducting laboratory tests to detect COVID-19, driven by a robust digital infrastructure and goals to achieve self-sufficiency in providing preventive medical treatment and equipment.'' Abu Dhabi, he stressed, will continue its leading role in supporting international efforts to fight communicable diseases through enhancing its partnerships and demonstrating its expertise in this field.

''I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our wise leadership, who have always provided unconditional support to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the UAE community. I would also like to thank our frontline healthcare heroes, who have demonstrated unfaltering dedication to protect the safety and health of all members of society,'' the DoH chief concluded.