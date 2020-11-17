DoH certifies Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Burjeel Hospital as Emergency Care Departments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced that Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, SSMC, and Burjeel Hospital, BH, have been granted the license of Emergency Department after meeting all the requirements required to provide the highest quality of emergency care services.

The two health facilities are joining 7 other emergency departments throughout the Emirate including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Tawam Hospital, Madinat Zayed Hospital, Al Ruwais Hospital, Al Ain Hospital, and NMC Royal Hospital.

Last year, DoH has issued a new standard that restructured Emergency Departments in General Hospitals across public and private healthcare providers into two distinct departments: Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres. The standard stipulates specific service requirements and criteria that all public and private general hospitals in Abu Dhabi will be required to fulfil in order to obtain licencing for their emergency departments. Hospitals that do not meet the emergency department criteria will be licenced as urgent care centres.

DoH further explained that both Emergency Departments at SSMC and BH have met the new Emergency Department requirements as per the new standard. They are equipped with qualified Emergency Care Physicians, supported by a comprehensive range of specialists and equipment for emergency resuscitation, surgery and intensive care, 24 hours a day 7 days.

The Department continue to work alongside the public and private healthcare providers to further enhance patients experience and improve their access to emergency care services that meet their medical needs more efficiently and with better results.

DoH is urging patients suffering from acute, life-threatening conditions to head to Emergency Care Departments in the case of severe chest pain, breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, heavy blood loss, serious injury, severe burn and suspected stroke. Emergency Care Departments are equipped with emergency physicians who are ready to take care of patients with state-of-the-art equipment used for emergency resuscitation, surgery, and 24 hour-access to intensive care facilities.

The Department mentioned that Urgent Care Centres provides, as a minimum the initial check-up, stabilisation, diagnostic, treatment and/or referral as appropriate. These centres is available in all public and private medical centres and hospitals in the Emirate on a walk-in basis and operational around-the-clock. Patients with minor illnesses and injuries can attend Urgent Care Centres, in the case of a minor illness or injury, strains, sprains, stitches, cuts, bites, sever sunburn and rashes.

All new or existing hospitals that wish to obtain the Emergency Departments license must request to include such a service under the Clinical Support Services list in the Health Facility Licensing system during the registration process. The facility will also be required to complete a Self-Declaration of Compliance form and pass the Quality Audit inspection.