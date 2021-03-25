DoH Chairman visits Etihad Airways Medical Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), visited the Etihad Airways Medical Centre, in recognition of the exceptional efforts made to ensure the health and safety of Etihad Airways’ employees and a safe work environment. The airline’s extensive response in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Public Health Centre has led to Etihad Airways being the first airline globally to have 100 percent on board crew members vaccinated against COVID-19. This is one of many collaborations between Abu Dhabi DoH and Etihad including the launch of the Hope Consortium to transport the vaccine globally in collaboration with other partners.

Al Hamed expressed his pride in the efforts made by Etihad Aviation Group to preserve the health and safety of its employees and its passengers. This is in line with the directions of the UAE government in dealing with the pandemic, reducing its impact, and protecting the local and global community.

He underscored the importance of the vital role and collaboration between public and private sectors in contributing to the country’s sustainable development. He explained that Abu Dhabi’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of the unified efforts of a variety of entities, institutions and companies, that have worked closely together to safeguard the health and safety of all humanity.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, welcomed Al Hamed for a tour of the Etihad Airways Medical Centre, which provides a wide range of health services and support ranging from Primary health care to specialist services to preventative care, in addition to wellness programmes which aim to improve quality of life in general.

Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Etihad Aviation Group, said:"We are truly grateful for the support and guidance of the Department of Health.

The UAE has played a leading role in the world’s response to the pandemic, and we thank the country’s leadership for its wisdom at this time. Etihad is pleased to play our part by delivering a comprehensive employee vaccination programme, introducing robust onboard safety and wellbeing standards, and participating in the UAE’s Hope Consortium which will transport vaccines to all corners of the world."

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "Etihad became the world’s first airline to have vaccinated 100 percent of its onboard crew. Achieving this milestone is a historic moment, not just for Etihad as an airline, but for the whole of Abu Dhabi, and is testament to the success of the UAE’s world-leading vaccination programme. Over the past year, Etihad launched a comprehensive in-house programme which prioritises the safety and wellbeing of our staff, and in turn our guests."

He inspected the medical centre, which is led by Dr Nadia Bastaki and includes a team of 42 healthcare professionals with local and international expertise across various specialties. As part of the inspection, he was taken through the centre’s pandemic response which has included conducting more than 23,000 PCR tests and the expansion of preventative support services to staff and their dependants.

With an increased focus on delivering virtual health management for employees, the centre has provided approximately 400 remote medical consultations and organised various online educational sessions with health experts. As a leading healthcare facility, and the first aeromedical centre in the region, Etihad Airways Medical Centre is committed to providing the highest levels of medical care for staff and is proud to be working in partnership with the Department of Health.