DoH Confirms All Al Dhafra Hospitals Are COVID-19 Free

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 08:45 PM

DoH confirms all Al Dhafra hospitals are COVID-19 free

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has confirmed that all Al Dhafra Hospitals are completely free of COVID-19 cases. Madinat Zayed, Dalma, Al Marfa, Ghayathi, Liwa, Al Sila, and Ruwais Hospitals continue to provide their specialized and full healthcare services to all patients and customers.

The milestone was reached thanks to the consistent efforts of the healthcare sector and testing in line with the National Screening Programme, which has drastically reduced the number of cases requiring medical care.

DoH recently announced that a number of hospitals in the emirate have become completely free of COVID-19 cases, including ADNEC field hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Tawam hospital, Mediclinic hospitals, as well as Mubadala Healthcare facilities.

DoH praised all the tireless efforts made by the medical cadres across all healthcare facilities in the emirate.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi calls on all members of the society to continue taking all necessary precautions including wearing face masks, washing hands periodically, and maintaining a safe social distance.

