DoH deploys epidemiological modelling tool to be used during Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, announced today the development and deployment of a pioneering epidemiological modelling tool to be used during Expo 2020 Dubai.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at Expo 2020, where the department gathered several strategic partners including Expo 2020, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology (KU).

Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADPHC, Najeeb Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at the Khalifa University of Science Technology signed the agreement. It was signed in the presence of Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Dubbed the "Expo 2020 model", the epidemiological modelling tool was developed by researchers from Khalifa University in collaboration with DoH and ADPHC, to boost the visitors’ safety.

The tool works by assessing simulation scenarios that combine the expected number of visitors with existing knowledge of COVID-19 disease dynamics. It provides a dedicated working model based on key epidemiological data and information developed over the last 20 months by teams in Abu Dhabi, drawing on leading local and global expertise.

It allows health authorities to predict the projected impact on the healthcare sector, assess needed capacity in time and generate the best healthcare solutions for residents and visitors in the event of an increase in the number of cases. The analytical powerhouse used to develop this sophisticated tool has already proved successful, through its contribution to monitoring and decision-making which led to Abu Dhabi being ranked as a leading city in response to COVID-19.

Al Hashemy said, "The health and safety of all visitors, participants, and staff is the Expo’s number one priority. The pandemic has put this commitment even more sharply into focus, and we have worked tirelessly across the organisation to ensure we follow the latest guidance and collaborate closely with local and international authorities, including the UAE’s world-class health authorities."

Al Hamed said, "We are incredibly proud to have forged this important partnership with Expo 2020 and Khalifa University. With the guidance and ongoing support of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi has developed a distinguished model for the pandemic response and recovery.

"

Al Hamed added, "The development of this epidemiological modelling tool represents an incredible milestone, and it will undoubtedly contribute to delivering a safer and more successful Expo 2020 event. This collaboration highlights the importance of consolidating efforts and leveraging UAE’s robust infrastructure to develop a solution that has the potential to improve disease management at many other large-scale events globally."

Al Nuaimi said, "We marked a global model in maintaining the health and safety of the community thanks to our wise leaders. This partnership is complementary to the Centre’s efforts to achieve its vision towards a healthy and safe society in events such as Expo 2020."

Dr. Al Hammadi said, "We are proud to collaborate with key stakeholders and contribute to the success of Expo 2020 and provide an innovative epidemiological modelling tool for this prestigious event, based on the two previous models developed by our local researchers, that highlights Khalifa University’s local research initiatives that make a global contribution."

Abu Dhabi’s robust advanced digital infrastructure provided a fertile ground for the tool’s development and eventual application at Expo 2020 Dubai. In line with Expo 2020’s theme of "Connecting minds, creating the future", the model will pave the way for a new tool that can be used to manage health and safety at future large-scale events, both locally and internationally.

The researchers who developed the tool are Dr. Jorge Rodriguez Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Dr. Mauricio Patton, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Dr. Juan Acuna, Professor and Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at Khalifa University. The tool relied on two previous iterations, the first of which was developed in April 2020. The second version was created in October 2020 to help launch the vaccination campaign in the UAE.

The Expo 2020 model combines several key inputs such as the number of visitors from countries around the world and several age-disaggregated epidemiological parameters, including rates of transmission and risk of infection, among others.

Results are presented through an interactive dashboard that allows the end-user to change critical parameters and observe the real-time impact of the pandemic. The modelling tool focuses on providing an accurate comparison between different scenarios to equip decision-makers with the right information required to take action, with a secondary focus on predictive numbers.