DoH, Etisalat join forces to launch Digital Healthcare Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, and Etisalat announced the launch of the ‘Digital Healthcare’ Centre.

The new initiative aims to drive innovation in the areas of chronic disease management and digital health, in addition to the use of blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, AI, technologies, and big data in healthcare data to enhance the sector's outputs and quality of services. The launch of the Centre comes in line with DoH’s participation at Arab Health 2020.

In the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, the Centre was launched by Mohamed Hamad Al Hameli, Under-Secretary of DoH, and Sultan Mohamed Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi, Etisalat as part of their long-term partnership agreement.

Al Hameli said, "With this agreement, we look forward to activating our partnerships with the private sector, specifically in digital health, which is an important pillar in DoH’s long-term strategy to promote the health and well-being of Abu Dhabi’s community.

It is also one of the most important areas of concern in the world, as it plays a vital role in providing high-quality and efficient healthcare, which is evident in various global indicators."

Al Dhaheri said, "Etisalat is pleased to partner with Department of Health-Abu Dhabi to launch the ‘Digital Healthcare’ Centre that utilises the latest technologies and cutting edge digital solutions. At Etisalat, we aim to improve people’s lives by use of digital health technologies. We have developed a comprehensive set of healthcare solutions to support the UAE national agenda to achieve a world-class healthcare system and is aligned with Etisalat’s strategy of ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’."

During its participation at Arab Health 2020, DoH conducted 17 discussion sessions and lectures which shed light on the latest emerging technologies that play a vital role in revolutionising the future of healthcare.