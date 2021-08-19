DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced that the exemption of fines on customers, who have not enrolled in, or renewed their health insurance scheme, is valid until 23rd of October 2021.

In line with its commitment to ensure continuous access to healthcare for all members of the community, DoH aims to provide access to the right healthcare services at the right time through securing health insurance coverage to all the residents of the Emirate.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, "The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is keen to exploring ways to ensure the availability of healthcare services for all residents of the Emirate, in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

"

He added, "As we strive to support the health and safety of our community members, we encourage them to subscribe to a health insurance plan or renew their subscription to ensure they get the care they need."

After the exemption period expires, a fine of AED300 per month for every uninsured month, will be subjected to individuals who do not subscribe to a health insurance scheme. This is in accordance with the provisions of the Health Insurance Law No. 23/2005, its amendments and executive regulations.

DoH had previously launched a set of initiatives and exemptions that ensure that all members of the community obtain health insurance policy and have access to the necessary healthcare services.