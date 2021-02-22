UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DoH Focuses On Game-changing Solutions To Enhance Patient Experience During COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:15 PM

DoH focuses on game-changing solutions to enhance patient experience during COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) is participating in the 3rd Annual International Patient Experience Symposium 2021, organised by BII World in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The event will take place virtually from today to 24th February, 2021, and will provide a platform to discuss the benefits of the COVID-19 pandemic to drive a safer, more efficient and patient-centric experience.

The virtual symposium will bring together some of the leading healthcare icons alongside patients to share real-life stories and their perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic, to identify patient experience improvement opportunities and further enhance the quality of medical services provided in line with the best healthcare practices and international standards.

DoH experts will cover a variety of topics including the importance of re-humanising healthcare in the digital age, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare regulators and the role of communication, transparency and raising awareness among patients in ensuring overall patient satisfaction.

DoH will also review the results of the patient satisfaction survey on various healthcare services, including the remote healthcare platform and the overall telemedicine services provided by Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector.

Dr. Asmaa Al Mannai, Director of Healthcare Quality Department at DoH, said, "The healthcare sector has witnessed a massive transformation over the past few decades. It is no secret that the COVID-19 outbreak has brought unexpected challenges to the healthcare industry which led to accelerating the transformation of major procedures and experiences. Now more than ever, we need to focus on fully understanding the patient to sustain their trust in the Emirate’s healthcare sector and take their experience to new heights using the latest innovative technologies, human connections and transparency."

"Abu Dhabi has distinguished itself as a leader in curbing the spread of the virus through its unwavering efforts to provide exceptional healthcare services, placing the patient at the core of the healthcare system. A great testament to that is ‘Muashir’, through which we are keen to maintain the highest quality standards across all healthcare facilities." Al Mannai added.

The 3rd Annual International Patient Experience Symposium will take a deeper dive into the latest approaches to deliver the ideal patient experience, and will underscore the importance of communicating with patients and instilling a culture of transparency to achieve patient satisfaction.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Cleveland February Event All From Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

11 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Head of Chechen Repub ..

6 minutes ago

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

19 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

29 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

36 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.