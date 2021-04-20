UrduPoint.com
DoH Issues Second Health Legislation Encyclopaedia In Abu Dhabi

Tue 20th April 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has issued its second health legislation encyclopaedia, which will serve as a legislative and regulatory reference for all customers and strategic partners of Abu Dhabi’s health sector.

By drafting these health principles and policies, DoH seeks to create an advanced model of healthcare services, as well as regulate and develop the local health sector, guided by UAE leadership's directives to modernise healthcare services.

In his remarks to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Mashaal Al Hameli, Director of Legal Affairs at DoH, said that the issuance of the second encyclopaedia is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Government’s goal of establishing a resilient and cohesive health sector, driven by an ambitious strategic vision based on the best practices in utilising legislative and regulatory knowledge and providing the best services to customers, while achieving the legislative digitisation of the sector.

"The new encyclopaedia will help document legal and legislative references for customers and strategic partners, and achieve the health sector’s legislative and regulatory stability, by promoting legal awareness of local healthcare legislation," he continued, noting that the encyclopaedia comprises 10 books, containing information on legislation related to relevant topics, such as the health sector, health insurance, practising the medical profession and establishing health facilities.

Al Hameli also stressed that the encyclopaedia includes recently issued legislation and amended legal texts in several enforced policies, noting that the laws regulating the health sector include those related to the establishment of the Department and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, as well as resolutions regarding the DoH's jurisdiction.

