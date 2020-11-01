DoH launches 'AAMEN' audit programme to ensure compliance with information security standards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, has launched the "AAMEN" audit programme, which aims to ensure that all healthcare facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are compliant with the information security and data privacy standards required to protect sensitive patient healthcare data.

This is in line with its ongoing efforts to further ensure the highest levels of data privacy and information security. The first stage of the programme will target 60 healthcare facilities, which are set to be audited before the end of the year. The next phases of the programme will see expansion of auditing to include all healthcare facilities in the emirate.

The new programme will allow DoH to evaluate healthcare facilities for their compliance with the highest standards of information security, and will provide the support needed to achieve world-class patient data privacy, securing the confidentiality of health information in its different forms, reviewing its accuracy and ensuring its accessibility.

Commenting on this, Abdulla Bader Al Sayari, Chief Information Security Officer at DoH said, "Protecting patient security continues to be a top priority for us.

The AAMEN audit programme is a testament to our continuous efforts and dedication to laying a foundation for a robust patient data privacy ecosystem within healthcare sector, especially as data protection becomes increasingly more important in the ever-changing digital era we are living in today."

In March 2019, DoH launched the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Information and Cyber Security, ADHICS, Standard, a first-of-its-kind standard that aims to provide a comprehensive guide to healthcare entities and professionals for the regulation of the healthcare data in Abu Dhabi. The standard ensures the highest levels of privacy and the security of patients’ data in line with international best practices.

The standard aims to ensure the confidentiality of patients’ healthcare information as well as protect the integrity, accuracy and quality of the information. It also aims to ensure that the information is readily available and accessible at all times.

DoH recently conducted 10 workshops about ADHICS standard, which was attended by over 1500 healthcare facilities in the emirate.