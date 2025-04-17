Open Menu

DoH Partners With Gilead Sciences To Propel Healthcare Innovation, Cell Therapy Advancement

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) As part of its commitment to advance healthcare innovation, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has announced a dual Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Gilead Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025 (ADGHW).

As part of the agreement, both parties aim to broaden collaboration in clinical research, advanced therapies and healthcare accessibility, while also enhancing treatment options and driving cutting-edge medical innovation in the emirate.

In the presence of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Vitor Papao, General Manager, middle East, Russia, Turkiye at Gilead Sciences.

Reflecting Abu Dhabi's standing as a global leader in healthcare innovation, these agreements are set to propel the emirate to the forefront of medical research and development. By focusing on advancements in virology and cell therapies, the partnership aims to expand access to pioneering treatments and enhance healthcare outcomes for communities.

This strategic collaboration reinforces Abu Dhabi's commitment to integrating state-of-the-art medical technologies and research capabilities, thus ensuring the emirate remains a hub for healthcare excellence and a model for world-class healthcare practices.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “Research and development are crucial for fostering innovation and ensuring the sustainable advancement of the health and life sciences ecosystem. This commitment ultimately supports proactive and holistic care for our communities. In alignment with Abu Dhabi’s vision to establish one of the world’s smartest healthcare systems, we are dedicated to empowering our community with the tools necessary for maintaining healthy populations for generations to come. Furthermore, we continue to forge strategic partnerships that enhance our capacity to deliver best-in-class care to community members in the emirate and beyond.”

Vitor Papao, General Manager, Middle East, Russia, Turkiye at Gilead Sciences, commented, “These MoUs reaffirm Gilead and Kite’s commitment to healthcare innovation and underscore our l contribution to the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. By collaborating with leading institutions, we are proud to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leader in medical research and advanced therapeutics backed by a robust knowledge economy. This collaboration aligns with national efforts to strengthen healthcare systems, advance medical research, and expand access to life-changing treatments, such as our innovative car T-cell therapies.”

