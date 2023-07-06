DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious appropriation and damage to public funds

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced the referral of a pharmacy to public prosecution after monitoring operations of appropriation and damage to public funds. The pharmacy is suspected to have exploited insurance policies through substituting medically prescribed drugs with products other than the prescribed ones, in order to gain monetary benefits from financial claims covered by insurance companies.

The Department stated that its inspection and control teams spotted sceptical transactions over insurance claims by the pharmacy. After various follow-ups and inspection visits, the DoH disciplinary committee referred the pharmacy to the public prosecution to investigate such operations.

The Department calls out on all healthcare providers operating in Abu Dhabi to adhere to all standards and regulations issued by DoH. Complying with the guidelines contributes to preserving the efficiency of the healthcare system while maintaining the health and safety of all community members, in line with the best practices and international standards.

DoH confirmed that its efforts remain devoted to ensuring the highest quality of care and efficiency in healthcare services provided in the Emirate. In fulfilment of its role, the Department continues to oversee and monitor operations to identify violations within healthcare facilities with the aim to rectify any disruptions that may hinder the health and well-being of all community members.

In the first half of 2023, the inspection teams at DoH carried out over 1,300 inspection visits during which 43 violations were detected. In 2022, the teams conducted over 4,300 inspection visits where 290 violations were identified. Violations varied due to non-compliance with regulations, policies and standards issued by DoH, provision of medical services not licensed for the healthcare facility, lack of healthcare professionals required to provide healthcare services within the facility, and nonadherence to safety and infection control requirements among others.