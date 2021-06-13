DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to COVID-19 at Arab Health 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is virtually participating at Arab Health 2021, which is hosting over 300 international and regional speakers and 5,200+ peers from 21-24 June, 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

As part of its participation, DoH will exhibit a series of cutting edge initiatives developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while key speakers from DoH will share their insights, highlight trends in healthcare and host webinars on a range of issues.

Along with other healthcare innovators at the exhibition, DoH will be revealing its development and implementation of digital-driven health initiatives to highlight its ongoing efforts to further transform and improve the healthcare ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This reveal includes innovative projects and platforms like Next Generation Nurses, Shiffa Program, OnVue Proctoring, Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index, Health TechHub and more.

These projects have been successfully optimised and designed in collaboration with partners like Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Saal.ai, Khalifa University and others.

During the event, held under the theme of ‘Looking Ahead. Embracing Innovation’, key speakers from DoH and ADPHC will present and shed light on key trending topics in healthcare, including Dr.

Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), and Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector; Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of ADPHC's Public Health Department; and Asma Ahmed Al Ameri, Head of the Quality Monitoring Section at DoH. Topics include the evolution of quality management in the tech and digital era, targeted healthcare for special groups during COVID-19 and infection control.

Dr. Hamed Ali Al Hashemi, Director of Strategy at DoH, said, "Abu Dhabi has stepped up and set new benchmarks for the world with its fight against the pandemic. The healthcare sector prioritised innovation from the outset of the pandemic. As a result, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and its partners have successfully solidified Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination in the healthcare sector."

"DoH is delighted to be part of this global event and share Abu Dhabi’s experience, especially at such a critical moment in the healthcare community. Arab Health 2021 is an opportunity for us to showcase our current health and technology projects while sharing best practices, knowledge and insights with other healthcare innovators in the sector. We look forward to connecting and being part of broader conversations that are focused on the future of patient-centred healthcare; conversations that will hopefully propel Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system even further," he added.