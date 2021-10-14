DoH to showcase Abu Dhabi digital innovation ecosystem in healthcare at GITEX Technology Week

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, is set to showcase Abu Dhabi’s digital innovation ecosystem in healthcare through a line-up of its latest digital initiatives and technological innovations at GITEX Technology Week 2021 – which will be taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 17th to the 21st of October, 2021.

As part of its participation at GITEX, DoH will showcase its key achievements pertaining to Abu Dhabi’s world-class response to the COVID-19 pandemic by highlighting the latest technologies and innovations that were utilised to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the healthcare sector during the global health crisis.

Furthermore, through its participation, DoH will demonstrate the emirate’s dedication to ensuring healthcare preparedness for the future by placing a keen focus on the development of digital competencies and innovations.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: "Guided by the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership, the UAE has come a long way in adopting the latest technologies and positioning itself as a global hub for technology and innovation and a leader in the smart transformation process."

Al Kaabi continued: "Core to our mission is creating a robust innovation ecosystem that provides HealthTech start-ups with the support they need to thrive in addition to facilitating key partnerships with local and international entities. We are investing in new technologies such as AI and ecosystem technologies to further achieve DoH’s mission of providing world-class medical services to all members of the community."

As part of its participation at GITEX, DoH aims to strengthen partnerships with local and global organisations by forging agreements that will open doors for greater collaboration and contribute to establishing Abu Dhabi as a healthcare hub and a medical destination that is favoured by patients from around the world. Underscoring its commitment to providing the right policies and regulatory practices to encourage innovation, DoH will also highlight key investment opportunities in the emirate’s healthcare sector.

DoH will also present a number of key projects and initiatives including the Certification of Need project, the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Impact Management Simulator, the Health Licensing System, the Drones Delivery System Project, and the Innovation Ecosystem Support project.

Each project facilitates different services that will contribute to improving the healthcare system. The Certification of Need system is based on modern tools that help instantly recognisee supply and demand needs based on forward-looking data sets linked directly to the licensing and capacity management system in the Health Planning Sector.

The ASCVD Disease Impact Management Simulator (DIMS) is built on local data that will support DoH in optimising resource allocation and prioritising the deployment of needed initiatives. The Health Licensing System was revamped last June 2020 and introduced innovative solutions for users in a time where simplicity, accuracy and instant delivery of services is of utmost importance to the healthcare system.

On the other hand, with a planned launch in 2022, the Drones Delivery System project will use drones placed throughout 40 stations to create a state-of-the-art delivery system and network.

This project is the result of a meaningful collaboration between DoH, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), SkyGo and Matternet, and will leverage existing advanced infrastructure to transform healthcare logistics.

HealthTech Accelerator Programme provides support to health tech startups by ensuring a flexible and innovative ecosystem that will help accelerate the implementing of technology in the healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

As part of its efforts to support promising and outstanding startups, DoH is set to introduce four startups that provide innovative solutions to the gaps in healthcare services and contribute to the acceleration of DoH strategic goals of improving Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system.

GITEX Technology Week 2021 is one of the biggest technology events in the world. It brings together the world’s technology leaders, enterprises and startups to showcase the latest innovations and digital projects and initiatives that are set to redefine the future of every business and every industry.