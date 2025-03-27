DoH’s Digital Transformation Sets New Standards In Healthcare Service Excellence
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 09:46 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025)
ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, is at the forefront of digital transformation, making significant strides in enhancing healthcare services and improving community well-being. With most healthcare services in Abu Dhabi digitalised, such as Sanadkom and the Sick Leave Attestation Service on TAMM, DoH is reshaping the healthcare experience of all citizens and residents by streamlining processes, optimising efficiency and ensuring accessibility, further establishing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in digital government excellence.
Commenting on these milestones, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "Initiatives such as Sanadkom and the Sick Leave Attestation Service highlight our commitment to innovation and digital transformation in healthcare. By streamlining processes and enhancing accessibility, we are redefining the healthcare experience, empowering individuals and communities alike. These initiatives are integral to our broader vision of building one of the world’s most intelligent and efficient healthcare systems, driven by patient-centred solutions and the pursuit of continuous excellence.”
Sanadkom simplifies administrative procedures and eliminates bureaucratic hurdles for bereaved families and now serves over 2.9 million citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi, ensuring a seamless, compassionate experience during their most difficult times. The initiative, integrated with seven government entities, transforms death-related administrative processes from several months to just a few days, alleviating emotional burden enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy.
Additionally, the Sick Leave Attestation Service on the TAMM platform is, a fully digital solution that has revolutionised the process of obtaining official medical leave certificates.
By eliminating the need for physical visits, the service has slashed processing times by 83%, reducing them from six minutes to just one to two minutes. Through integration with the Human Resources Authority and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the system has also reduced errors by 39%, ensuring greater accuracy and accessibility for users and boosting customer satisfaction to an impressive 94%. Innovative features like smart alerts, SMS notifications, and an improved interface have streamlined the process, enhancing user confidence and loyalty rates. This is reflected in the significant rise of Customer Effort Scores and Net Promoter Scores, highlighting the initiative's positive impact on the customer journey.
Khalaf Helal Al Mazrouei, Director General of Corporate Enablement and Community Services at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Now more than ever, the digitalisation of services is essential for enhancing accessibility and efficiency. The healthcare sector is at the forefront of this transformation in Abu Dhabi, providing citizens and residents with vital services just a click away, ensuring we meet their needs in a rapidly evolving environment.”
By integrating customer feedback and leveraging data analytics, DoH remains focused on enhancing its services and anticipating the evolving needs of the community, setting new benchmarks in patient care, ensuring that healthcare in Abu Dhabi remains efficient, accessible, and in line with global best practices.
In recognition of their outstanding achievements, DoH received two prestigious awards at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) including the Best Life Moment Award for the Sanadkom Initiative and Special Recognition for the Sick Leave Attestation Service. These accolades underscore DoH's commitment to driving digital innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its community.
