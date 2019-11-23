UrduPoint.com
Domestic Workers Over 60 Years To Get Employment Contracts Renewed Under Three Conditions: Ministry Of Human Resources

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) Domestic workers aged over 60 years shall be allowed to get their employment contracts renewed under three conditions, including medical fitness, payment of medical coverage and an official consent by competent departments allowing them to continue their residency visa, according to the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

"This step stems from the Ministry's keenness to meet the needs of the employers and households wishing to keep their domestic helpers for longer periods and who are certain their performance is not affected by age," said Khalil Khouri, the Ministry's Under-Secretary for Domestic Workers' Affairs.

According to the ministry's announcement, the auxiliary worker should be physically fit under a medical certificate issued by relevant government authorities.

Their employers should bear the entire financial costs of their medical treatment in the UAE. Thirdly, an official approval must be obtained from competent bodies, allowing the continuation of their residency visa in the UAE.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has introduced Tadbeer service centres for handling all household and domestic workers in the UAE. Sponsored by the ministry, the Tadbeer service centres guarantees safety and security for those wanting to hire domestic workers.

