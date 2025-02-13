Dominica Draws Inspiration From UAE's Digital Transformation: Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, praised the growing bilateral relations between his country and the UAE, particularly in supporting global efforts to tackle climate challenges and promote sustainable development.
Speaking to Emirates news Agency (WAM) at the World Government Summit, Skerrit expressed gratitude for the UAE's invitation, calling the summit a unique platform for global leaders to discuss urgent issues.
He noted that cooperation between the two nations spans areas such as renewable energy, healthcare, education, and training, and expressed eagerness to further expand this partnership.
Skerrit also highlighted the UAE's prominent role in supporting small island nations like Dominica at international forums, especially on climate change.
He noted that Dominica’s national development plan focuses on building climate-resilient infrastructure and digital transformation, drawing inspiration from the UAE's success in using technology and innovation.
He added, "We closely follow the UAE's digital transformation efforts and plan to apply similar projects in agriculture and capacity building with UAE support.
"
The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of investing in healthcare and education, as well as developing the tourism sector through infrastructure investments.
He also outlined Dominica's attractive foreign investment environment, offering tax incentives, stable governance, and opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and finance.
Skerrit reaffirmed the UAE’s role as a key investment partner, with agreements in place to protect mutual investments and foster sustainable economic cooperation.
On climate change, he discussed the impact of hurricanes on Dominica’s economy and infrastructure, notably the 2017 hurricane that caused damages equivalent to 226 percent of GDP. He added that Dominica aims to be the first country to achieve full climate adaptation, with efforts to build hurricane-resistant homes, strengthen the healthcare system, and maintain infrastructure during crises.
Skerrit praised the World Government Summit, thanking the UAE government for its success and hoping the event continues to promote international cooperation for the benefit of humanity.
