UrduPoint.com

Dominica Promotes Its Nature, Sustainability, Investment Opportunities And Similarities With The UAE At Expo 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 01:45 AM

Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, investment opportunities and similarities with the UAE at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The tiny island of Dominica in the Caribbean is promoting itself as a virgin paradise, and as a country open to investments from all over the world, through its pavilion at Expo 2020.

Kenneth Darroux, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International business and Diaspora Relations, toured the pavilion, which provides a glimpse of the island nation’s plans for development, including sustainable tourism.

Darroux said: "We have full diplomatic relations with the UAE, having set up an embassy in Abu Dhabi. We admire the achievements of the UAE in the past 50 years, and we believe we have a lot to learn from them. We’re inspired by the Expo subtheme of Sustainability, because for several years Dominica has been giving high importance to nature conservation. Our pristine unspoilt environment is perfect for eco-tourism."

Denise Charles, Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, said: "We want Expo visitors to know the real Dominica, with its 355 rivers, numerous waterfalls, pristine forests, wildlife and nature trails.

We’re committed to sustainable tourism, and very soon we’ll have an eco-resort powered by solar and green energy. We also want to promote ourselves as an ambassador of global peace and unity – values we share with the UAE."

The delegation highlighted several initiatives, including a new airport, currently under construction, that will facilitate direct flights to the island from all parts of the world. The country also has plans for producing geothermal energy.

Ian Douglas, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development, said: "The people of Dominica are a resilient lot, as proven by their ability to recover from devastating cyclones that hit the country from time to time. Expo is the right place to raise awareness about our people, as well as the investment opportunities available, including the Citizenship by Investment programme. Through our exposure at Expo 2020, we aim to reach out to new markets, including those in the middle East and Asia."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Abu Dhabi Douglas Dominica Middle East Citizenship 2020 Market Commerce All From Share Asia Unity Foods Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

1 hour ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

1 hour ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third world F2 crown with victory in ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business en ..

MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business environment, its efforts to supp ..

2 hours ago
 DMCC awarded ‘Global Free Zone of the Year’ by ..

DMCC awarded ‘Global Free Zone of the Year’ by Financial Times’ FDI magazi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.