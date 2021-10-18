Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, investment opportunities and similarities with the UAE at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The tiny island of Dominica in the Caribbean is promoting itself as a virgin paradise, and as a country open to investments from all over the world, through its pavilion at Expo 2020.

Kenneth Darroux, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International business and Diaspora Relations, toured the pavilion, which provides a glimpse of the island nation’s plans for development, including sustainable tourism.

Darroux said: "We have full diplomatic relations with the UAE, having set up an embassy in Abu Dhabi. We admire the achievements of the UAE in the past 50 years, and we believe we have a lot to learn from them. We’re inspired by the Expo subtheme of Sustainability, because for several years Dominica has been giving high importance to nature conservation. Our pristine unspoilt environment is perfect for eco-tourism."

Denise Charles, Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, said: "We want Expo visitors to know the real Dominica, with its 355 rivers, numerous waterfalls, pristine forests, wildlife and nature trails.

We’re committed to sustainable tourism, and very soon we’ll have an eco-resort powered by solar and green energy. We also want to promote ourselves as an ambassador of global peace and unity – values we share with the UAE."

The delegation highlighted several initiatives, including a new airport, currently under construction, that will facilitate direct flights to the island from all parts of the world. The country also has plans for producing geothermal energy.

Ian Douglas, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development, said: "The people of Dominica are a resilient lot, as proven by their ability to recover from devastating cyclones that hit the country from time to time. Expo is the right place to raise awareness about our people, as well as the investment opportunities available, including the Citizenship by Investment programme. Through our exposure at Expo 2020, we aim to reach out to new markets, including those in the middle East and Asia."