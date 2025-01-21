Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Building on the resounding success of its 2024 edition, DOMOTEX middle East is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 to 24 April 2025, promising an expanded showcase of cutting-edge flooring innovations and timeless craftsmanship.

DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 will build on its previous edition's strong foundation, attracting a diverse audience of industry leaders, including CEOs, architects, designers, and product developers. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies, timeless artistry, and networking opportunities that left attendees highly impressed.

Building on the excitement for the 2025 edition, Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, said: "DOMOTEX Middle East 2024 underscored Dubai's pivotal role as a global trade hub. For 2025, we are elevating the event with an expanded focus on handmade carpets, bespoke products, and innovations tailored to key sectors like retail and hospitality. Our goal is to redefine flooring innovation while fostering meaningful collaborations across the industry."