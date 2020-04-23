UrduPoint.com
Donations Continue To Pour In For ’10 Million Meals’ Campaign To Support Coronavirus-affected Families

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Donations are pouring in for ’10 million meals’ campaign to support coronavirus-affected families in the UAE.

An anonymous donor provided AED1 million to secure 125,000 meals for communities affected by COVID-19 as part of the country’s biggest food distribution drive.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign, launched on Sunday, enables individuals and institutions to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The donor, who refused to be identified, said, "Through this noble campaign, we implement the values of compassion and humanity that the UAE has become a global model for, thanks to its humanitarian efforts that continue to benefit people across the world."

Prominent Emirati businessman Ali Abdulla Al Shafar and his sons have also announced donation of AED1 million to provide 125,000 meals and food parcels to communities affected by the coronavirus.

Al Shafar made the donation with his sons to the UAE’s biggest food distribution campaign that aims to support those who lost their jobs or had pay cuts in the UAE amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Al Shafar said the UAE’s leadership continues to cement the country’s position as a global model for humanitarian action through pioneering projects like the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign to support families and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign will be led by his wife H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank

