Dorian Becomes Category 3 Hurricane:NHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:45 AM

Dorian becomes category 3 hurricane:NHC

FLORIDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) Dorian strengthened into a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale and could be a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center,NHC, said on Friday.

Dorian was located about 445 miles (715 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph), the Miami based center said.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Dorian is anticipated to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week, Reuters quoted the NHC as saying.

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Dorian beginning on 28th August 2019, and continuing.

According to The WHite House, the President’s action authorises the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency,FEMA, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 67 Florida counties.

