Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2023 (WAM) – Today's 3-0 victory over Augsburg now gives Borussia Dortmund a chance to win the Bundesliga for the first time in ten years.

With one game left, Dortmund have moved two points ahead of Bayern Munich, which dropped 3-1 to RB Leipzig at home on Saturday.

They now need to better Bayern's result next week at home against Mainz to earn the Bundesliga shield for the first time since 2011-12.