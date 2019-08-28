DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport, DoT, has organised a workshop to discuss the Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021, with the participation of many of its stakeholders working in the maritime field. The audience discussed the main infrastructure projects that support the plan.

The workshop was attended by Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Federal Transport Authority Land and Maritime, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Environment Agency, Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, Department of Culture and Tourism, Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the General Administration of Customs.

The workshop is part of DoT’s efforts dedicated to enhance the cooperation opportunities between DoT and its stakeholders in order to fully implement the Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 according to highest practices. The plan aims to create a safe and sustainable infrastructure. This will serve Abu Dhabi’s economic, tourism, social and environmental objectives.

Khalifa Al Mazrouei, DoT Under-Secretary, said that the cooperation between DoT and its stakeholders plays a significant role in supporting DoT’s efforts to improve the maritime services and infrastructure.

Many pillars were addressed during the workshop like importance of contribution of the blue economy, and focusing on preserving the water resources and protect seas and oceans. In addition to regulating and managing waterways to develop the quality of services offered in the maritime sector.

The workshop shed light on the available opportunities for the private sector to develop the quality of services offered to the customers.

Workshop participants also discussed the maritime projects DoT is developing to improve the current situation of the maritime transport sector and fulfill the development plan requirements, as well as enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a maritime destination because of its geographical location, modern ports and many islands.