DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences to open this year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Miral today announced that the upcoming DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences set for opening in Q4 of 2021.

With construction at 96 percent completion, the serviced residence is part of a wider strategic partnership between Miral and Hilton to bring world-class hospitality options to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Miral is investing a total of AED200 million into DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, which once complete, will cater to business guests as well as larger families and groups, providing a variety of accommodation options.

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences has a total of 156 units, ranging from studio options, to one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Gurjit Singh​, Chief Portfolio Office​r of Miral, stated, "The partnership with Hilton is part of our strategy to deliver flexible and diverse accommodation facilities to Yas Island for both residents and international visitors. Today’s announcement demonstrates our vision to position the Island as one of the top global destinations for entertainment, leisure, and business.

We look forward to welcoming guests at the DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences later this year."

Matthew Mullan, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Yas Island said, "The upcoming debut of DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, marks another significant milestone in our partnership with Miral. This diverse and exciting property is perfectly placed to meet the needs of discerning travelers, boasting access to fantastic facilities in an iconic location, Yas Island. A smart choice for visitors and residents alike."

The collaboration with Hilton will see Miral bring two new brands to Abu Dhabi this year; the DoubleTree by Hilton, as well as the Curio Collection by Hilton, that is set to operate the upcoming WB Abu Dhabi, becoming the world’s first Warner Bros. branded hotel.

Expanding on this partnership, Miral also appointed Hilton to manage the five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island hotel, which opened to guests in February 2021.