Dozens Killed, Injured In Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) Dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and injured as Israeli airstrikes continued to target various areas across the Gaza Strip, marking the 15th day since the renewal of hostilities.
According to Palestinian medical sources, casualties were reported in western Al-Amal neighbourhood in Khan Younis, western Rafah in the south, the northern area of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.
The daily casualty report revealed that 80 people were killed and 305 injured in the past 48 hours, including 53 fatalities and 189 injuries recorded on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.
Meanwhile, the Gaza Bakeries Association announced that all bakeries supported by the World food Programme have ceased operations due to shortages of fuel and flour, raising fears of a renewed famine crisis in the region.
Recent Stories
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space
More Stories From Middle East
-
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA6 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza6 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother21 minutes ago
-
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,71935 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother36 minutes ago
-
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake36 minutes ago
-
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March1 hour ago
-
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother1 hour ago
-
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes2 hours ago
-
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology2 hours ago
-
European scientists release plans for even bigger atom smasher3 hours ago