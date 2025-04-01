Open Menu

Dozens Killed, Injured In Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) Dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and injured as Israeli airstrikes continued to target various areas across the Gaza Strip, marking the 15th day since the renewal of hostilities.

According to Palestinian medical sources, casualties were reported in western Al-Amal neighbourhood in Khan Younis, western Rafah in the south, the northern area of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

The daily casualty report revealed that 80 people were killed and 305 injured in the past 48 hours, including 53 fatalities and 189 injuries recorded on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Bakeries Association announced that all bakeries supported by the World food Programme have ceased operations due to shortages of fuel and flour, raising fears of a renewed famine crisis in the region.

