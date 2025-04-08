Open Menu

Dozens Martyred As Israeli Airstrikes Intensify On Gaza; Home Demolitions In West Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Dozens martyred as Israeli airstrikes intensify on Gaza; home demolitions in West Bank

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Israeli warplanes continued bombing various areas across the Gaza Strip on the 22nd day since the resumption of hostilities, leaving dozens of casualties.

Medical sources reported that approximately 60 people were killed over the past 24 hours.

Israeli forces intensified artillery and airstrikes, particularly in the southern city of Rafah, and continued demolishing homes near the Morag axis between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Israeli forces demolished seven inhabited homes and a wedding hall in Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Hebron and Nablus. Settlers also burned a wedding hall located between the towns of Siniriya and Biddya, west of Salfit, and spray-painted racist, anti-Arab slogans on its walls.

Israeli forces also continued arrest campaigns, detaining at least 35 individuals in a wide-scale raid across the West Bank on Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Gaza Marriage Bank Ramallah Nablus Bethlehem

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025

5 minutes ago
 RTA completes installation of solar energy systems ..

RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities

6 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergenc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainabl ..

Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector

2 minutes ago
 CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve just ..

CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system

2 minutes ago
 MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demand ..

MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands

2 minutes ago
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier ..

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank

10 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle

Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle

2 minutes ago
 Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg he ..

Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas

2 minutes ago
 UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

20 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

20 minutes ago
 FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East