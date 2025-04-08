Dozens martyred as Israeli airstrikes intensify on Gaza; home demolitions in West Bank

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Israeli warplanes continued bombing various areas across the Gaza Strip on the 22nd day since the resumption of hostilities, leaving dozens of casualties.

Medical sources reported that approximately 60 people were killed over the past 24 hours.

Israeli forces intensified artillery and airstrikes, particularly in the southern city of Rafah, and continued demolishing homes near the Morag axis between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Israeli forces demolished seven inhabited homes and a wedding hall in Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Hebron and Nablus. Settlers also burned a wedding hall located between the towns of Siniriya and Biddya, west of Salfit, and spray-painted racist, anti-Arab slogans on its walls.

Israeli forces also continued arrest campaigns, detaining at least 35 individuals in a wide-scale raid across the West Bank on Tuesday morning.