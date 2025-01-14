Dozens Martyred, Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since the early hours of Monday have resulted in the martyrdom of 70 Palestinians and dozens of injuries.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the strip has risen to 46,584 martyrs and 109,731 injuries.
