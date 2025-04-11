Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Fifteen Palestinians were martyred and others injured today in Israeli airstrikes targeting a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a group of civilians in Beit Lahia in the north, and the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah.

This brings the death toll in Gaza since 7th October, 2023, to 50,886, with 115,875 injured.

In a related development, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that approximately 400,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since the Israeli military resumed its operations on 18th March.

UNRWA noted that residents of Gaza are enduring the longest interruption in humanitarian aid and commercial supplies since the start of the conflict.

The agency called for an immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies into the enclave.

In the West Bank, the Israeli army continued its escalation in Tulkarm city and its refugee camp for the 75th consecutive day, and in Nur Shams camp for the 62nd day, with heightened military presence, field operations and arrests.

According to local Palestinian sources, Israeli forces raided several homes in the city’s outskirts at dawn, searched and damaged their contents, and arrested four individuals, including two former de