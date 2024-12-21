Dozens Of Martyrs, Wounded On 442nd Day Of War On Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) GAZA, 21st December, 2024 (WAM) – Israel continued bombardment of areas in the Gaza Strip on the 442nd day of the war, resulting in numerous martyrs and injured.
The Israeli aggressions over the past 24 hours led to 77 martyrs and 174 injured. The total toll of the Israeli war on Gaza has risen to 45,206 martyrs and 107,513 injured since October 7, 2023.
Recent Stories
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza5 minutes ago
-
Green cover rises to quarter of India's geographical area35 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany50 minutes ago
-
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE1 hour ago
-
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Minister updates Indian Parliament on IMEC progress2 hours ago
-
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa4 hours ago
-
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition5 hours ago
-
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina6 hours ago
-
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna6 hours ago