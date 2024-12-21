Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) GAZA, 21st December, 2024 (WAM) – Israel continued bombardment of areas in the Gaza Strip on the 442nd day of the war, resulting in numerous martyrs and injured.

The Israeli aggressions over the past 24 hours led to 77 martyrs and 174 injured. The total toll of the Israeli war on Gaza has risen to 45,206 martyrs and 107,513 injured since October 7, 2023.