Open Menu

Dozens Of Palestinian Martyred In Gaza, West Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) At least 25 Palestinian civilians were martyred and others injured early Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on the cities of Deir al-Balah, Rafah, and Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that six Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip since 7th October 2023 has risen to 46,645 martyrs and 110,012 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Gaza Bank October From Refugee

Recent Stories

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

2 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

3 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

3 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

4 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

4 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

4 minutes ago
 NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cab ..

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

4 minutes ago
 France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East