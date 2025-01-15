Dozens Of Palestinian Martyred In Gaza, West Bank
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) At least 25 Palestinian civilians were martyred and others injured early Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on the cities of Deir al-Balah, Rafah, and Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources.
On the other hand, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that six Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip since 7th October 2023 has risen to 46,645 martyrs and 110,012 injured.
