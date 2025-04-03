Dozens Of Palestinian Martyred, Wounded In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Strip
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) GAZA, 2nd April, 2025 (WAM) – At least 19 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens of others were wounded following Israeli airstrikes on a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) clinic in the northern Gaza Strip.
Eyewitnesses said Israeli aircraft launched strikes on a UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Strip, resulting in numerous deaths and wounds and sparking a fire in the building.
In a related development, dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in Israeli strikes on various areas across the Gaza Strip, including Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central region, central and northern Khan Younis, the Ma'an area in the east, Al-Jeneina neighbourhood, Khirbat Al-Adas, Al-Mashru’ area and northern parts of Rafah, Al-Mawasi, eastern Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, and Al-Shati camp.
Recent Stories
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip48 seconds ago
-
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease16 minutes ago
-
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi5 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales6 hours ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings7 hours ago
-
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,8867 hours ago
-
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitoring platform7 hours ago
-
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 20257 hours ago
-
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based Evaluation Framewor ..8 hours ago
-
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards8 hours ago
-
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands9 hours ago