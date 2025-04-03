Open Menu

Dozens Of Palestinian Martyred, Wounded In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) GAZA, 2nd April, 2025 (WAM) – At least 19 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens of others were wounded following Israeli airstrikes on a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) clinic in the northern Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli aircraft launched strikes on a UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Strip, resulting in numerous deaths and wounds and sparking a fire in the building.

In a related development, dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in Israeli strikes on various areas across the Gaza Strip, including Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central region, central and northern Khan Younis, the Ma'an area in the east, Al-Jeneina neighbourhood, Khirbat Al-Adas, Al-Mashru’ area and northern parts of Rafah, Al-Mawasi, eastern Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, and Al-Shati camp.

