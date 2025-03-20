Open Menu

Dozens Of Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 06:01 PM

Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) At least 43 Palestinians were martyred and dozens wounded as Israeli forces continued airstrikes on various areas across the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces resumed their aggression on the Gaza Strip at dawn last Tuesday after a hiatus of more than two months.

This resulted in the deaths of over 470 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, and left hundreds injured.

The resumption of the aggression on the Gaza Strip comes amid fears of a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the Strip, as the blockade continues to restrict medical and humanitarian aid supplies.

