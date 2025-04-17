Open Menu

Dozens Of Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured today as Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that the strikes hit several locations, including tents sheltering displaced families at the end of Al-Istabl Street in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, its northeastern part, Jabalia refugee camp in the north, Beit Lahia, Al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, as well as areas south of Al-Baraka in Deir al-Balah and Al-Nuseirat.

In a related development, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced the death of 20-year-old detainee Musab Hassan Adeili from the village of Osarin, south of Nablus, who died last night at Soroka Hospital. He was serving a sentence of one year and one month and was scheduled for release in three days.

Meanwhile, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stated that since the beginning of the war a year and a half ago, Israeli authorities have barred international media from entering Gaza to report independently, which has fuelled misinformation and propaganda.

He noted that Palestinian journalists continue their work under extremely dangerous conditions, with 170 killed so far.

“The free flow of information and independent reporting is essential for truth and accountability during conflicts. Gaza should not be an exception. It is time for international media to be allowed in,” he said.

Additionally, new data from the United Nations revealed that one in ten bombs dropped by Israeli forces on Gaza since the start of the conflict failed to detonate, posing a persistent threat to civilians, particularly in densely populated areas where displaced families are beginning to return.

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) reported that these unexploded ordnances have led to tragic incidents, with at least 23 civilians killed and 162 others injured, many of them while inside their homes or attempting to clear rubble.

Humanitarian relief officials warned that international efforts to remove unexploded munitions during brief ceasefires have been severely hampered by Israeli restrictions on the entry of specialised teams and necessary equipment into Gaza.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Palestine Gaza Died Nablus Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah shares sustainable cultural model with Wor ..

Sharjah shares sustainable cultural model with World Book Capitals

9 minutes ago
 AUS, Al Akhawayn University partner to advance Ara ..

AUS, Al Akhawayn University partner to advance Arabic scholarship

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah showcases innovation drive at InnoEX 2025 ..

Sharjah showcases innovation drive at InnoEX 2025 in Hong Kong

9 minutes ago
 DoH, STRAC ink partnership to strengthen health sy ..

DoH, STRAC ink partnership to strengthen health systems resilience, sustainabili ..

10 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israel ..

Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

10 minutes ago
 Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

27 minutes ago
Pakistan's external account posts record monthly s ..

Pakistan's external account posts record monthly surplus of $1.19b; Khurram Sche ..

31 minutes ago
 European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 ba ..

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

40 minutes ago
 UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time ..

UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal

36 minutes ago
 Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooper ..

Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation visits COMSTECH

31 minutes ago
 Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 pe ..

Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 percent

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East