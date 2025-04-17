Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured today as Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that the strikes hit several locations, including tents sheltering displaced families at the end of Al-Istabl Street in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, its northeastern part, Jabalia refugee camp in the north, Beit Lahia, Al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, as well as areas south of Al-Baraka in Deir al-Balah and Al-Nuseirat.

In a related development, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced the death of 20-year-old detainee Musab Hassan Adeili from the village of Osarin, south of Nablus, who died last night at Soroka Hospital. He was serving a sentence of one year and one month and was scheduled for release in three days.

Meanwhile, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stated that since the beginning of the war a year and a half ago, Israeli authorities have barred international media from entering Gaza to report independently, which has fuelled misinformation and propaganda.

He noted that Palestinian journalists continue their work under extremely dangerous conditions, with 170 killed so far.

“The free flow of information and independent reporting is essential for truth and accountability during conflicts. Gaza should not be an exception. It is time for international media to be allowed in,” he said.

Additionally, new data from the United Nations revealed that one in ten bombs dropped by Israeli forces on Gaza since the start of the conflict failed to detonate, posing a persistent threat to civilians, particularly in densely populated areas where displaced families are beginning to return.

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) reported that these unexploded ordnances have led to tragic incidents, with at least 23 civilians killed and 162 others injured, many of them while inside their homes or attempting to clear rubble.

Humanitarian relief officials warned that international efforts to remove unexploded munitions during brief ceasefires have been severely hampered by Israeli restrictions on the entry of specialised teams and necessary equipment into Gaza.