Dozens of people trapped under rubble in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dozens of people were buried under the rubble as a result of a series of airstrikes and fire belts carried out by Israeli aircraft since dawn today on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical sources reported.

The death toll has risen to 419, most of whom are children and women. The Israeli forces resumed their airstrikes on the Gaza Strip at dawn after a ceasefire of more than two months.