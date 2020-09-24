Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by Sharjah Museums Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, has reached out to hundreds of people with hearing disabilities through dozens of specifically designed programmes over the past three years.

As the world celebrated International Day of Sign Languages on 23rd September, SMA marked the day with accomplishments that ensured individuals with hearing disabilities were provided access to the knowledge its museums hold within their walls.

During the past three years, more than 600 people with hearing impairment have participated in SMA’s tailored educational programmes, with the last five ones launched this year.

Three of these were digitally accessible and engaged 92 individuals.

Last year, SMA launched 11 programmes that targeted 156 hearing-impaired individuals, including five accessibility programmes and six for Special education Centres.

And as part of its ongoing "Because We Care" campaign to improve accessibility to its museums, SMA, since 2011, helped employees master sign language and encouraged others to learn it with the help from the Al Amal school for the Deaf from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

SMA has additionally launched the "Lets Live Together" initiative last year, which was aimed at creating a more inclusive museum environment for hearing people and the hearing-impaired.

Sign language was used during the event to interpret unique collections taken from various Sharjah museums, including Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, Sharjah Archaeology Museum and Sharjah Calligraphy Museum.

In 2018, as many as 360 participants took part in three accessibility programmes and 17 others that were directed at Special Care Centres.

In the same year, members of the Dubai Club for People of Determination enjoyed a visit to the Sharjah Art Museum as part of a special camp.

Additionally, to provide deaf graduates with training and skills they need to become museum guides, SMA launched the "The Outstanding Guide in Sign Language" initiative two years ago.

The Authority also launched its "Museums in the middle East Journal", with the first edition by focusing on best practices of art and culture for people with different disabilities.

This was followed by the SMA launching the region’s first sign language guided tours, led by people with hearing disabilities to ensure everyone can enjoy a visit to its museums.