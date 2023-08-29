Open Menu

DP World Acquires 58% Equity Stake In Türkiye's Evyap Port

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 03:45 PM

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) DP World and Türkiye's Evyap Group have agreed to form a strategic equity partnership between DP World Yarimca Port and Evyap Port. The partnership aims at enhancing and growing trade infrastructure by focusing on improving container port facilities and enhancing efficiencies in the key Marmara gateway market.

Following the completion of the transaction, DP World will own 58 percent of Evyap Port and Evyap Group will own 42 percent of DP World Yarimca. The new business will be named DP World Evyap Port. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

By combining DP World’s global expertise and Evyap Group’s local stature as a business entity, the partnership will aim to enhance supply chain solutions in Türkiye. The collaboration seeks to improve productivity, reduce turnaround times, ensure security, and broaden service offerings, benefiting Turkish trade.

