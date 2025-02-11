DP World Advances First Phase Of $80 Million Sokhna Logistics Park In Egypt
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 09:30 PM
AIN SOKHNA, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DP World has reached a major milestone in the development of the Sokhna Logistics Park, with 65% of the first phase now complete. The $80 million, state-of-the-art logistics hub, strategically located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), is set to enhance Egypt’s logistics infrastructure and position the country as a key regional trade hub.
Spanning 300,000 square meters, the facility is designed to provide cost-effective, integrated supply chain solutions, leveraging DP World’s extensive global network. scheduled for completion in June 2025, the park will drive efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen connectivity between Egypt, the middle East, Africa, and beyond.
Situated just ten kilometres from Sokhna Port, the park offers direct access to Greater Cairo’s key markets and major industrial zones. Its strategic location will enable businesses to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency with streamlined cargo movements.
Built to the highest international standards, the park is designed to support a range of industries, such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, retail, automotive and textiles.
It will feature bonded and non-bonded warehouses, office space and open cargo and container yards, with logistics activities including warehousing, freight forwarding, customs clearing, and value-added services like labelling, coding, sorting, packing and inspection.
Ranjit Ray, Senior Vice President, Economic Zones, MENA region, DP World, says: “We are pleased with the progress made so far and remain focused on completing the first phase within the next few months. The facility will support a wide range of cargo across imports, exports, and transit, and will be integrated with DP World's operations at Sokhna Port, offering a full range of multi-modal supply chain services, including freight forwarding and logistics solutions. Coupled with access to DP World’s global trade infrastructure network, this will provide cost-effective supply chain solutions for both local and international businesses”.
The new facility has already drawn interest from both local and international markets, including businesses already established in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in Dubai, who are looking to expand regionally.
