UrduPoint.com

DP World Announced As Official Partner Of McLaren Formula 1 Team

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:15 PM

DP World announced as official partner of McLaren Formula 1 Team

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 8th February, 2023 (WAM) – DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, will be an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from 2023. The partnership will make McLaren F1 Team's supply chain faster, smarter, and more sustainable.

DP World’s smart logistics solutions bridge McLaren’s global and complex supplier network, to support the ongoing development process and on-track performance gains.

The partnership will also form an essential part of its business growth plans in the automotive, technology and energy sectors.

DP World will also become the lead partner of McLaren APEX, McLaren’s off-track business-to-business event programme, promoting influential collaborations across McLaren’s expansive partner network and beyond.

From the 2023 F1 season, DP World branding will feature on the 2023 McLaren F1 cars and the overalls of McLaren F1 Drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Dubai Lead February Oscar Event From McLaren

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours AEEDC Dubai 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours AEEDC Dubai 2023

45 seconds ago

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

21 minutes ago
 Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hi ..

Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

12 minutes ago
 Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri ..

Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri research: Australian High Com ..

12 minutes ago
 KP Governor for judicious use of development fund ..

KP Governor for judicious use of development fund due to overburdened economy

10 minutes ago
 Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.