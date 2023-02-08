DP World announced as official partner of McLaren Formula 1 Team

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 8th February, 2023 (WAM) – DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, will be an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from 2023. The partnership will make McLaren F1 Team's supply chain faster, smarter, and more sustainable.

DP World’s smart logistics solutions bridge McLaren’s global and complex supplier network, to support the ongoing development process and on-track performance gains.

The partnership will also form an essential part of its business growth plans in the automotive, technology and energy sectors.

DP World will also become the lead partner of McLaren APEX, McLaren’s off-track business-to-business event programme, promoting influential collaborations across McLaren’s expansive partner network and beyond.

From the 2023 F1 season, DP World branding will feature on the 2023 McLaren F1 cars and the overalls of McLaren F1 Drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.