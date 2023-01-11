UrduPoint.com

DP World Announces Greenest-ever Year At Southampton

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) DP World’s container terminal at Southampton enjoyed its greenest-ever year in 2022 after delivering a 55% reduction in net carbon emissions from its fleet and installations.

DP World, the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, runs the UK’s most advanced logistics hubs: two deep water ports at Southampton and London Gateway with access to freight rail terminals and a rapidly expanding logistics park on the doorstep of the capital.

The news represents a major step forward for DP World’s ambitious plans to reduce emissions after Southampton became the first port in the UK to eliminate fossil diesel from its operations entirely and transition to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) last April.

HVO is a renewable biodiesel derived from sustainable sources, which, as well as lowering carbon dioxide emissions, reduces levels of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and carbon monoxide. DP World estimates the switch from diesel to HVO at the port saves around 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually – the equivalent of taking more than 8,000 family cars off the roads.

Steve McCrindle, DP World’s Port Operations Director at Southampton, said, “We are delighted by the progress we have made on our green journey since moving to sustainable HVO last April. The transition from fossil diesel means that the overwhelming majority of the fuel used at Southampton now comes from a green and renewable source.

McCrindle added, “We will use HVO for the entirety of 2023 and therefore expect a further 35% net reduction in carbon emissions from our fleet and installations by the end of the year, making for a 90% reduction compared with 2021. This sector-leading performance shows our commitment to playing our part in helping the UK meet its Net Zero 2050 policy.”

DP World operates ports, terminals and logistics businesses on six continents. At London Gateway, the new £350 million fourth berth, which will lift capacity by a third when it opens in 2024, will be all-electric and the UK’s first all-electric terminal tractor is now in service.

Southampton already has the highest proportion of containers moved by rail in the UK (up to 30%). Combined with London Gateway, this means around 300,000 trucks are taken off UK roads each year, saving emissions and reducing congestion.

The company has also earmarked a further £1 billion for investment in the UK over the next 10 years.

DP World announced plans in November last year to invest up to US$500 million to cut carbon emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years. The reduction represents a 20% cut from 2021 levels, through electrifying assets, investing in renewable power and exploring alternative fuels.

In the longer term, DP World aims to be a carbon-neutral business by 2040 and has a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across its entire global network.

Related Topics

World Business Water Company Oil London Progress Southampton United Kingdom April November Family From Billion Million

Recent Stories

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

6 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

3 hours ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.