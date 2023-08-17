DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) DP World Limited has announced resilient financial results for the first six months to 30th June 2023. On a reported basis, revenue grew by 13.9% to $9,037 million and adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.0% to $2,611 million with adjusted EBITDA of 28.9%.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, commented, “We are pleased to share a resilient set of results for the first half of 2023, with our adjusted EBITDA enhancing by 7.0% to surpass $2.6 billion. Despite facing a softer container market and weakened freight rates amid challenging economic conditions, our focus on high-margin cargo, end-to-end bespoke supply chain solutions and cost optimization has been crucial in securing these results. This strategy has not only been effective during these challenging times but also lays the foundation for our sustainable long-term growth and returns.

Our logistics vertical has demonstrated robustness in this demanding economic landscape, attracting more cargo owners to our platform. The positive feedback to our end-to-end product emphasis the value of our customised solutions enables customers to conduct trade more effectively. Strategic investments in high-growth sectors enable us to provide value-added solutions, and we remain committed to continuously enhancing our logistics platform.

This includes addressing supply chain inefficiencies and enhancing connectivity in crucial trade lanes to serve cargo owners better.

Notably, we continue to make substantial progress towards our 2050 net zero carbon target. Our recent investment in renewable energy through the I-REC programme has significantly cut DP World UAE business carbon emissions by 47%. We are confident of achieving our goal to cut CO2 emissions by 700k tonnes which accounts for approximately 22% of our total emission within the next five years.

In summary, our balance sheet remains robust, and we continue to generate high levels of cash flow, which provides us the flexibility to invest in the growth of our existing portfolio and new investment opportunities when they arise. While the near-term trade outlook may be uncertain due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, the solid financial performance of the first six months positions us well to deliver a steady set of full-year results. We remain optimistic about the medium to long-term prospects of the industry and DP World’s capacity to consistently generate sustainable returns.”

