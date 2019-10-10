DP World becomes a full logistics operator in Peru

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) DP World's business in Peru, which began with container handling at the Port of Callao, has expanded into a fully integrated maritime and logistics operation, catering to the needs of customers across the entire supply chain. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, visited Peru's chief port – the Port of Callao - to assess progress of the project.

"Our operations in Peru show in action DP World's strategy of enabling smarter global trade," said Bin Sulayem. "We run ports, logistics hubs, trucking companies and maritime services providing our customers in Peru with seamless services at every stage of the supply chain."

He added, "Peru is an optimum illustration of how we are applying around the world the know-how learned at Jebel Ali Port and JAFZA in Dubai. It is a benchmark of what we aim to achieve bringing greater prosperity to the countries in which we work, and to the UAE."

Since building the greenfield Port of Callao, DP World has increased its investment in Peru. The company acquired Cosmos Agencia Maritima S.A.C., which offers maritime services. Reach into Peru was extended when DP World bought Neptunia S.A and Triton Transport S.A, which run logistics hubs, warehouses, bonded storage and trucking.

The integrated platform of supply chain services supports customers doing business in Peru and beyond.

As a result, DP World Callao acts as undisputed Gateway for Peru's import and export container traffic, as well as a chief point for regional transshipments. The integration has equipped DP World to turn Peru into a trade hub for the Latin America region. In the first half of 201, DP World handled 35.8 million TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) across its global portfolio of container terminals, with gross container volumes growing by 0.5 percent year-on-year on a reported basis and 0.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

"Trade is a driver of economic growth for Latin America and for countries all over the world, and this where we add value in our role at DP World as a global trade enabler," Bin Sulayem added.

DP World has become a major player in the Americas with a network of terminals in Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Suriname and Canada. Its operations in the Americas remain committed to play a central role in enabling global trade, and targeting a broader strategy to expand operations across the supply chain, as exhibited in Peru.