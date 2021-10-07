DP World calls on governments to stamp out illegal trade in wildlife

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) DP World is calling on governments around the world to commit to zero tolerance of wildlife trafficking.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, was the first to sign a pledge calling for the mobilization of public and private resources to stamp out the illegal trade by 2030. He did so alongside United for Wildlife at the Conservation for Hope summit at the DP World Flow Pavilion at Expo 2020.

DP World is a member and principal partner of United for Wildlife which was founded by HRH The Duke of Cambridge. The session was organized in association with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and in partnership with Mozambique and the Zoological Society of London.

Illegal trade in wildlife is one of the top five most lucrative global crimes. Every year wild fauna and flora are poached or illegally collected and transported across the world. The cross-border crime is estimated to be worth $50-100 billion a year. In addition to damaging biodiversity and local communities, the illegal wildlife trade fuels other criminal activities including money laundering and international drug trafficking.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: "Expo 2020 in Dubai is a platform for world thinkers, humanitarians, environmentalists and advocates to discuss some of the world’s pressing issues that need immediate action.

Through Conservation for Hope, we are throwing down a challenge to eradicate the illegal wildlife trade which destroys biodiversity and damages our planet and local communities."

DP World is already working on extensive measures to tackle the trafficking, including installing additional scanners at ports and facilities around the world to step up inspections. All staff around the world are going through training on the issue as well as provided with a toolkit, with specific sessions for scanner operators to learn what to look for.

DP World set up the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce which brings together airlines, customs authorities and other stakeholders in the region to disrupt supply chains for wildlife trafficking. The company works with partners including the Zoological Society of London to development best practices for ports Governments signing the pledge alongside DP World will commit to raise awareness of wildlife trade as a global crime. DP World with other partners will lead efforts in mobilizing public and private resources and put together enforcement strategies on trafficking cases to stamp the transport of illegal wildlife across borders.