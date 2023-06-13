UrduPoint.com

DP World Celebrates Supply Chain Management Diploma By 17 Future Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 03:45 PM

DP World celebrates supply chain management diploma by 17 future leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) DP World celebrated the completion of the Netherlands-based Rotterdam school of Management Supply Chain Management (RSM SCM) diploma by 17 Emiratis.

The diploma followed an 18-month study of eight modules at one of Europe’s most prestigious business schools as part of their ongoing “20Xel Leaders Programme”, taking the best parts of a master’s degree in a hybrid learning environment.

The last model, exciting to the graduates, was held in Rotterdam, where participants also visited different locations of ports and logistics businesses. In Europe’s busiest port and the epicentre of international trade, RSM provides first-hand knowledge on global supply chains, driving its world-renowned expertise and research.

The participants included six female and 11 male aspirants. This is a long-term UAE national talent development programme aiming to accelerate Emirati talent development and growth through world-class development and performance opportunities.

It has become part of the company’s success story, shifting from being a local port operator to a global logistics solutions provider, with talented young Emiratis contributing significantly to making the industry leader that DP World is today. The graduation ceremony was held at DP World’s Head Office in Jebel Ali.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said, “We take pride in the achievement by the young participants of this key milestone in their successful learning journey.

At DP World, we are keen to prepare the next generation of leaders who can contribute to the company’s upward trajectory with enhanced energy and knowledge to maintain our industry leadership position and take it to the next level.

“The wise leadership of the UAE is keen to take advantage of the country’s rich talent across all the key sectors of the economy. DP World has always been instrumental in attracting and empowering Emirati talent through a highly professional system that helps shape them into leaders in trade and logistics.”

Maha Al Qattan, Group Chief People and Sustainability Officer, said, “By providing real-world experience and training, 20Xel is developing some of our brightest people. I am excited to see how their careers progress with us. Congratulations to all 20Xelrs members who received their Business and Supply Chain Management diploma from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University Executive education, one of Europe’s most prestigious business schools.”

“The 20Xel Leaders Programme is developing a new generation of leaders by giving them real-world projects and training that will equip them for the future of our business and beyond. I will watch their growth with pride and interest,” Al Qattan added.

People development has been a critical area of focus for DP World, creating a strategic skills development process and the programme to recruit the brightest of the UAE’s nationals for leadership roles.

