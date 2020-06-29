DP World creates worldwide third party feedering, shortsea network by integrating its logistics firms Unifeeder and Feedertech

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 29th June 2020 (WAM) - By integrating its recent acquisitions Unifeeder and Feedertech, DP World has created a feeder and shortsea network serving hundreds of ports across the globe.

Unifeeder, which recently acquired Feedertech, operates feeder and shortsea services around northern Europe and throughout the Mediterranean and Northern Africa regions. Feedertech provides similar services connecting ports in South East Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the middle East. The services have now been integrated onto one platform building a strong trade-oriented network across the majority of the globe.

DP World typically uses relatively smaller vessels to link a great number of outports with global hubs such as Jebel Ali, where cargo can connect onto large Transocean container ships. Shortsea solutions are complementing the offering by supplying inter-regional shortsea connectivity. DP World’s Unifeeder and Feedertech platforms further strengthen the capabilities of its main ports in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, Jeddah Islamic Port and ports in India, Africa and Europe, enabling shippers and consignees worldwide to ship goods, via DP World’s major ports, to final destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe and Africa using DP World’s integrated land and marine logistics network.

The Unifeeder Group is now working on further expanding its coverage to include additional trade routes and destinations, thereby linking more areas to the global economy. One example is in the UK where new services connecting DP World London Gateway with smaller British regional ports will enable containers to travel closer to their final destination by sea, providing a more sustainable and efficient way of transporting cargo than by truck.

Unifeeder and Feedertech both operate on an asset-light model. This flexibility has enabled DP World’s network to respond rapidly in enabling customers to keep trade flowing despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World said: "DP World’s vision is to become the leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider and contribute to strengthening the position of the countries in which we operate. Our smart logistics and feedering and shortsea services, combined with our worldwide network of ports, terminals and storage facilities around the world, together with our increasing logistics capabilities on land, as we own rail services in Europe and India, mean that we can offer truly innovative solutions to our customers."