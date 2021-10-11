UrduPoint.com

DP World Digitises Tumoohi, Its Apprenticeship Initiative For Emiratis

Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:15 PM

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) DP World has joined forces with Qureos, a marketplace for micro cohort-based learning community and apprenticeships to support Tumoohi, a training initiative by DP World.

The programme, launched in 2016, is a part of DP World’s ongoing efforts to support the Emirati society and contribute to the UAE government’s efforts to enable Emirati youth.

By collaborating with Qureos, DP World aims to digitise the Tumoohi initiative, thus embracing the immense power of technology to help them in their mission. Participants can then apply their learnings at multinational corporations dealing with a variety of business segments in Dubai.

Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration, People Department, DP World UAE said, "The UAE is a storehouse of exceptional Emirati talents who can power the country’s economy. With that said, our leaders have been working to ensure a balanced dispersion of Emirati talent throughout the nation’s key sectors. The recent announcement of ‘Nafis’, a Federal programme to increase the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector from 2 per cent to 10 per cent as part of the UAE Projects of the 50, comes at a time when the economy can utilise the competencies of Emiratis. The initiative hopes to create 75,000 private-sector jobs for Emiratis with an investment of AED 24 billion.

In alignment with such measures, we have been tapping into the growing potential of UAE nationals with our well-crafted programmes like Tumoohi. Through our partnership with Qureos, the Tumoohi initiative that has seen much success will be accessible virtually."

Alexander Epure, CEO of Qureos said: "Our goal is to make it easy for young professionals to learn in-demand skills through live mentor-led cohorts and gain practical experience by working on remote paid apprenticeships from businesses alongside a dedicated mentor to ensure quality and timelines."

This partnership announcement follows an extensive 6-month pilot between Qureos and DP World, where Emirati apprentices were mentored by industry mentors from PayPal and Cisco, which resulted in successful on-the-job learning experiences for the chosen apprentices.

Tumoohi currently offers placement opportunities in a range of fields, including law, industrial manufacturing, logistics, FMCG, oil and gas, automotive and healthcare. The programme has garnered widespread support from the public and private sectors. Participating organisations include leading multinationals such as Expo 2020 Dubai, Maersk, NAFFCO and Emerson, among others.

