DP World, ECitizen Join Forces To Transform Customs Clearance In Kenya
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM
NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) DP World has signed an agreement with Kenya’s Electronic Citizen Solutions (eCitizen) to roll out its advanced digital customs platform, CARGOES Customs, through the government’s flagship services portal.
An long-term agreement was recently signed in Nairobi, offering importers, exporters and authorized customs agents one of the most advanced systems in the world for managing customs declarations.
Mahmood AlBastaki, COO of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, said, “Our partnership with eCitizen to expand the use of CARGOES Customs marks a major step forward in making trade in Kenya faster and more secure for merchants, traders and customs authorities.”
“DP World’s industry-leading technology is driving value for the global supply chain. CARGOES is at the forefront of digital trade facilitation and we shall continue to build smarter systems which help make trade flow.”
The eCitizen platform already plays a central role in Kenya’s trade ecosystem, including serving as the payment system for Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) services, where users benefit from and electronic payments through digital wallets and bank transfers. By providing a reliable alternative to the current legacy system of KRA Customs, traders and government agencies will now also benefit from a next-generation customs clearance channel.
The new solution will also support the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Customs Department, giving it access to DP World’s AI-enabled risk management system alongside tools to enhance inspection processes, revenue collection, compliance monitoring and overall operational efficiency.
Evid Sibi, Director of eCitizen, said, “At eCitizen, simplifying complex systems into transparent, practical solutions is at the heart of what we do. We’re proud to partner with industry leader DP World to deliver a next-generation digital customs platform that accelerates Kenya’s digital transformation. Together, we can empower KRA Customs, traders, and government agencies with a solution that drives efficiency and unlocks new opportunities for growth in a rapidly evolving Kenya.”
As part of DP World’s global Digital Trade Solutions strategy, this rollout highlights the company’s commitment to supporting governments and businesses with digital platforms that simplify trade, improve compliance and strengthen connectivity across supply chains.
