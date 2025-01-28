Open Menu

DP World Extends Partnership With DUBAI GAMES Until 2028

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES, Dubai’s premier team sports event held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding renewing its partnership with DP World.

The agreement extends DP World’s sponsorship of the tournament for an additional three years, until 2028.

The announcement aligns with the significant growth of DUBAI GAMES, which is set to launch its sixth edition on 20 February 2025.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, commented, “We are proud to renew our long-standing partnership with DUBAI GAMES, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for sports, fitness, and well-being. The event reflects the values of strategic thinking and teamwork, and we are honoured to support its continued growth. Together, we aim to enhance Dubai’s vibrant cultural and sporting landscape, uniting in the spirit of friendly competition to celebrate the remarkable achievements made possible through collaboration.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, said, “Our long-standing partnership with DP World has been instrumental in the success and growth of DUBAI GAMES. This collaboration has been a driving force behind the championship’s international reach, attracting teams from around the globe and significantly boosting participation. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional 2025 edition that reflects the spirit of collaboration within a competitive and innovative environment.”

The sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, featuring a new and inclusive identity, will welcome over 240 teams competing in categories including the Battle of the Government (Men and Women), Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors. The total prize pool exceeds AED3.1 million.
DUBAI GAMES 2025 will kick off in February with the Battle of the Community qualifiers on 1 February, followed by the Battle of the Juniors on 8 February at DAMAC Hills 2. The main championship is set to run from 20th to 23rd February 2025 at Dubai Festival City.

For more information on the sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, follow @DubaiGames on Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

